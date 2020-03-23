The Tulare County Office of Education had created a website to assist parents and teachers in educating their children through distance learning.
While all schools are closed in which their classes have been suspended, districts are still making an effort to continue the school year through distance and online learning. Porterville Unified School District will begin distance and online learning today while Burton School District is still in the process of implementing a distance and online learning program.
TCOE’s website provides free distance learning resources. There are many grade level-specific categories in a variety of content levels to choose from. Also included are resources for student social/emotional learning – all in an easy-to-navigate format. Parents and educators are encouraged to visit the site frequently as new resources will be added on an ongoing basis. Visit tcoe.org/DistanceLearning for more information. Information is also available on the PUSD Facebook page.
Burton School District is also working to provide meals for students. For the time being PUSD is providing grab and go meals at PUSD sites from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning today.
CITY OF
PORTERVILLE
The City of Porterville’s utility department remains open, but public access to City Hall is restricted. Residents are encouraged to make payments by phone, (866) 681-4639, online at http://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/Finance/paymentus.cfm or via financial institutions. Payments can also be made at the drop-off box at the City Hall entrance. For more information, call (559) 782-7438. Office hours are 7:30 a.m. To 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The City of Porterville has also stopped processing passports and won’t provide an passport services through at least April 1.
TULARE COUNTY UPDATE
As of Sunday there were 12 positive cases of coronavirus in Tulare County. Six contacted the coronavirus through traveling, two contact coronavirus through person-to-person contact and the other four are still under investigation.
One is aged 0-17, one is aged 18-25, five are ages 26-40, 1 is aged 41-64 and four are 65 and older. There are 122 people who have been self-quarantined and are being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.