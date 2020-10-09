At Tuesday night’s Porterville City Council meeting, the Council discussed a street closure request for a virtual Veterans Day Parade, filed by the Porterville Homecoming Committee (PHC).
The PCH had requested the closure of Main Street, between Thurman Avenue and Cleveland Avenue, from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday morning, in order for selected groups including the American Legion Color Guard, Miss Porterville and her court, and the American Legion Riders, for a short film called "Veterans Day in the Central Valley” that will feature Porterville veterans. The film, documenting how local veterans celebrate Veterans Day, is scheduled to be aired on November 11, on channels KSEE24 and CBS47.
Without much to discuss, Vice Mayor Monte Reyes motioned the street closure be adjusted from the alleyway to Division Street, and to close from Harris to Putnam as to not encourage spectators. This is more street space than the original request. Reyes also moved that the virtual parade be conducted with clusters of no more than 10 people and that a space of 40 to 60 feet remain between each cluster.
“I think that would satisfy what their intention is and it would also give a perimeter to discourage onlookers during that time,” said Reyes.
Council member Virginia Gurrola seconded the motion and it was approved by the Council 5-0.