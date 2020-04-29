The Porterville Unified School District complex off of Highway 65 continues to expand with the additional of two projects.
Development of the new Vine Street Community Day School site has begun. Vine Street School will be located adjacent just to the east of the building occupied by Butterfield Charter School and the district’s student nutrition program. Vine Street’s purpose is to provide an individualized educational program based students academic and social needs.
In addition, ground was broken last month on an obstacle course for the Porterville Military Academy. The obstacle course will be located on the northwest side of the site.
Portable classrooms from Monache and Porterville High Schools will be transported to be used at the new Vine Street School site. Vine Street School was located at the former Citrus High School site but the City of Porterville is now developing that site to become the Navigation Center which will provide programs for the homeless and affordable housing.
The City of Porterville expects the Navigation Center to be open next month. The City of Porterville worked with PUSD on the transfer of property for the Navigation Center project.
Before the district’s campuses were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students who attended Vine Street were attending school at the former location of the Prospect Education Center. The district expects the new Vine Street site to be completed in time for the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.
The PMA obstacle course is also expected to be completed this year. When completed PMA will be the only school in Tulare County with its own obstacle course. The project is being supported by the California Cadet Corps and PUSD.