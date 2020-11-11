(Editor's note: This article first appeared in The Recorder on July 7).
Jerry Hogan has definitely lived a full life. But now, it's just beginning again.
“This is just an exciting, new journey for him,” said Hogan's daughter, Lorraine Franks.
Hogan, a disabled veteran who served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1971 where he was a crew chief door gunner, tested positive for COVID-19 in April after an outbreak happened at Lindsay Gardens. Hogan was sent there for his rehab.
Hogan has recovered from the virus and was released from Lindsay Gardens on Wednesday. Hogan is now living with his daughter in Golden Valley, Ariz.
“Enjoy the little things,” said Franks about what her father has gone through as taught them. “Don't take anything for granted.”
When asked about how her father was doing, Franks said, “He's being onery. He left a lot of girlfriends out there.”
Actually Franks was joking and Hogan said he's taking full advantage of his new lease on life. “I've been given a second chance to live life,” said the 70-year-old Hogan. “I'm living life more cleanly, trustworthy.”
“He wasn't able to do that a couple months ago,” said Franks about her father having a conversation.
Hogan said while he still has trouble with his balance, he's on the path to complete recovery. “I can get up and down on my own and I can walk,” he said.
Hogan is doing his exercises for his rehab with his daughter. “I'm very thankful to Lindsay Gardens and for my family and friends,” Hogan said.
Hogan added he's especially thankful for his speech therapists and physical therapists at Lindsay Gardens who did what they could to work with him during the COVID-19 pandemic. “They're who got him to where he's at,” Franks said.
Franks added they're thankful for the Veterans Administration who quickly provided all the equipment her father needs for his continued recovery.
And she added she's thankful for her cousin, Annie Sobyra Green. Franks stayed with Green over the last two months in Porterville while being at her father's side as much as possible. “Just a rock,” said Franks about Green. “She was a gift.”
Franks also said it's also important for family members dealing with COVID-19 to stand up for themselves and their loved ones with the virus as much as possible.
“You really have to advocate for your family,” Franks said. If at all possible, Franks added, “You really need to be in person with the person,” about loved ones with COVID-19.
Hogan was transferred to Lindsay Gardens after being treated for aspirated pneumonia at Sierra View Medical Center. He was given antibiotics for the pneumonia and never showed symptoms of COVID-19 even though he tested positive. “He was asymptomatic the whole time,” Franks said. “His body was able to fight it off.”
Franks described the moment when her father was released from Lindsay Gardens: “It was surreal. It was emotional. I cried because it was the first time I got to hug my dad.”
While Franks has been able to take her father home with her to Arizona, the family still needs help with expenses caused by their situation. Those who wish to donate can visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/need-help-with-travel-to-bring-my-father-home