One man suspected of attempted carjacking that happened in Porterville early Thursday morning was arrested.
Daniel Diaz, 21 of Porterville was arrested. Porterville Police an unidentified Hispanic male is also a suspect in the incident.
At about 2:50 a.m. Thursday Porterville Police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East Eastridge Circle regarding an attempted carjacking and robbery, that resulted in the victim sustaining at least one gunshot wound as he attempted to fend off the suspects. After the victim was shot, the suspects attempted to take his vehicle, but were unsuccessful and fled on foot prior to officers arriving on scene.
Officers and medical personnel arrived on scene and began rendering medical aid to the victim who was transported to a nearby trauma center with life-threatening injuries. The victim in the case is expected to make a full recovery.
Porterville Police detectives were summoned to the scene and assumed the investigation.
During the course of the investigation, and in the close proximity to this incident, detectives located an additional carjacking victim’s vehicle from several days prior, which was determined to have been left at the scene by the same suspects involved in this incident. Detectives worked the case tirelessly throughout the day and were eventually able to positively Diaz as one of the involved suspects.
Diaz was later contacted during a traffic enforcement stop and taken into custody without incident. Detectives, with the assistance of the Porterville Police Department SWAT team, executed a search warrant in the 200 block of East Orange Street in furtherance of this investigation.
This case is still under investigation. Anyone having information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit at (559) 782-7400 and can do so anonymously, or contact PPD through its Facebook page.