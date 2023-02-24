Porterville Police is investigating a homicide that happened on Friday night in Porterville.
At about 5:45 p.m. Friday Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Prospect Street and Henderson Avenue regarding a shooting that had just occurred.
Officers arrived on scene and discovered the victim had sustained a gunshot wound. Officers immediately began to render aid to the victim before emergency medical personnel transported him to a local hospital, where he died. Porterville Police Department Detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.