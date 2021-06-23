Porterville man has been identified as the victim killed in a homicide in Fresno on Sunday.
The Fresno Police Department released information on Wednesday identifying David Medrano, 21 of Porterville, as the victim of a homice that happened on Sunday in Fresno. Fresno Police responded to Westwood Village Apartments on West Shields and North Valentine at about 10 p.m. Sunday and found Medrano lying in a parking lot.
He had been shot several times and died at the scene, Fresno Police stated. Homicide Detectives stated they believe Medrano had a disturbance with someone prior to the shooting, but still don't have any details on why the incident happened. They are also trying to determine why Medrano was in Fresno.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Fresno Police Department or Crime Stoppers.