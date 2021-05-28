The victim in a suspcious death that happened near the Plano Street Bridge has been identified as Tongtaem Ratasakhy, 46.
At about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Porterville Police Officers responded to the north bank of the Tule River just west of the Plano Street Bridge. A reporting person called the police department regarding an unresponsive male subject on the ground. Officers arrived and located a deceased male with significant injuries to his face.
Porterville Police Department Detectives responded and assumed the investigation. The area was processed for evidence and canvassed for any potential witnesses.
Several subjects within the surrounding area were contacted and interviewed. The incident is being investigated as a potential homicide and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective L. Torres of the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.