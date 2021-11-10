Porterville’s City Council recently approved to proceed with one of the city’s most historic and largest signature events, the Veterans Day Parade, to honor the brave service and sacrifices of servicemen and women.
This year, COVID-19 vaccines will be offered as part of the event to help protect the same country and community veterans have served. Tulare County continues to be one of the least-vaccinated counties in the state.
Still, Sierra View Medical Center stated Porterville is leading the way in increasing vaccinations in Southeastern Tulare County. Those in the community will again receive a $100 gift card to a Porterville Main Street business for being vaccinated as part of today's Veterans Day events.
Porterville City Council Members decided to provide the incentive, as they did for four previous Vaccine Roundup events. Funding for the gift cards is provided by the city through federal funds it has received from the American Rescue Plan.
COVID vaccinations will take place from 8 a.m. to noon today in the parking lot behind San Joaquin Valley College, 341 N. Main St. First, second and third booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine and Moderna booster doses will be available. Those receiving all those vaccines will receive a $100 gift card.
Today's vaccination event is the result of the continued partnership between Sierra View Medical Center, Imperial Ambulance, and Tulare County Health and Human Services. Vaccinations will continue at the SVMC-Imperial Ambulance Community Vaccination Clinic, which operates Thursdays – Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. The clinic will be closed today in observance of Veterans Day.
Vaccinations will also be provided on Sunday, November 14 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Centro de Adoracion Church, 14815 Rd. 192, Poplar. The community outreach event is being coordinated with other local community partners.
In addition, round 5 of Portervlle's Vaccine Roundup will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, November 18-20 at the Community Vaccine clinic. All those ages 12 and up who receive a vaccine during that three-day event will receive a $100 gift card.
Since May of 2021, more than 10,000 vaccines have been administered at the SVMC-Imperial Ambulance Community Vaccination Clinic, previously located at Porterville’s Veterans Memorial Building and now located at 385 Pearson Dr. in Porterville at the corner of Pearson and Morton. These vaccination efforts are fueled by dedicated healthcare workers, several of whom are themselves veterans.
On the Sierra View Side, several veterans help serve the health care needs of the community. One of those veterans is the hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer Dr. Jeffery Hudson-Covolo, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FACHE, who has played a pivotal role in the clinic’s operations and in maintaining clinical staffing. Hudson-Covolo has decades of health care experience following his military service in the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army Nurse Corps.
The same is the case for Imperial Ambulance’s Michael Weill. Following five years of active duty in the U.S. Army, including deployment to Afghanistan, Weill now serves the community as an Emergency Medical Technician. He helps respond to emergency calls in Porterville and surrounding areas.
In his 2014 deployment to Afghanistan, Weill said it was a hearts and minds deployment. “We were attempting to win the hearts and minds of the locals through the outreach of medical care,” he says. He and his troop provided medical treatment to U.S. service members. “We provided not only emergency surgical care, but also standard medical procedures for all local nationals and the Afghan military and police.”
After concluding his military service, it was unclear to Weill whether he would be able to help again in that capacity. A career in Emergency Medical Services has allowed Weill to continue supporting his country in a great time of need.
Weill says he has seen the country divided in many ways during this pandemic, yet come together in many other ways. “We are doing the public outreach,” says Weill of the SVMC-Imperial Ambulance vaccination efforts he said he feels are helping to protect the community. “Showing the community that the ambulance is not just a bad thing, and the hospital is not just a bad thing, it is preventative medicine.
“It is a hearts and minds mission. Let’s not get sick. Let’s cure the community before the community gets to that point.”
Weill is joined by other veterans on the Imperial Ambulance side, including Steven Ross, a U.S. Navy Veteran with more than 30 years of EMS experience. Earlier in the year, Ross came out of retirement to aid in community vaccination efforts.
“Finding ways to keep our loved ones safe is an act of kindness,” said Sierra View CEO Donna Hefner. “Our willingness at Sierra View to find creative ways of keeping our community safe is always rooted in our commitment to our community as a local health care district. But it also comes from the hospital’s culture of kindness and compassion.”
There's no shortage of vaccine supply at the moment in Tulare County. Ramping up community vaccination efforts through partnered events such as on Veterans Day Parade can help prevent an increased surge of COVID-19 cases in the area, Sierra View stated.
As families prepare to come together for holiday celebrations, it's essential to ensure those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have access to it, the hospital added. It takes weeks to become fully vaccinated, but beginning the process now is key to helping protect loved ones in the winter.
Those eligible to receive a booster dose already have a level of protection from COVID-19 and the booster offers an added level of protection. Fully vaccinated individuals can receive a booster dose six months after their second shot.
The Centers For Disease Control also approved a Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11. That vaccine will be available for ages 5-11 at the Community Vaccine Clinic, beginning on Friday, November 12.
To learn more about vaccine safety and eligibility, visit https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/index.html. For more info about vaccine safety for children, visit https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s1102-PediatricCOVID-19Vaccine.html and speak to a family doctor or provider as needed.
To learn more about vaccination efforts in Porterville, visit www.sierra-view.com/COVIDvaccines.