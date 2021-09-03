The Veterans Homecoming Queen's Tea is back — and so is the Veterans Homecoming Queen Pageant.
Local high school senior girls interested in competing in the 75th annual Veterans Homecoming Pageant to be held on October 23 can attend the Veterans Homecoming Queen's Tea to be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 7 at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building.
The veterans sponsored pageant has been held since 1946 to promote patriotism and community service. Contestants will be judged in interview, essay, talent, poise/personality and participation categories. There will be no swimsuit competition.
For more information call or text Jessie Dowling, 559-361-3642 or Emmylou Dowling, 559-361-8419.