The first rehearsal for the American Legion Post 20's 75th annual Veterans Homecoming Queen Pageant will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 20 at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building, 1900 W. Olive
All Porterville girls who are seniors in high school are eligible for the event. Those participating should wear athletic clothes and tennis shoes for the rehearsal and spirit dance.
Contestants should also bring a filled out application. Applications are available at high school activities windows or by calling or texting Jessica Dowling, 559-361-3642.
Talent must also be decided. Those attending should bring a copy music/lyrics/poem/recited work being used for talent to turn in for approval. Talent must be patriotic in theme.
Snacks and water will be provided. For more information call or text Dowling.