Registration is now open for the Veterans Day Run and Walk happening on November 11. The annual race takes place in downtown Porterville starting at 7:30 a.m.
It features scenic routes for the 10K run, 5K run, and 5K walk. There's also a free kid’s fun run happening during the race. Finishers of the course are invited to stay for Porterville’s Veterans
Day parade happening right after awards are announced.
The entry fee is $20 for runners and walkers. There's a discounted rate of $10 for veterans and those in active military duty. Participants who pre-register are guaranteed a long-sleeved commemorative shirt and bib that are both specially designed each year.
The race is chip timed with start and finish in front of Porterville City Hall. Medals will be
awarded to the top three finishers in each age category and prizes for the top overall male and female finisher in each event.
Register online at www.ci.porterville.ca.us or in-person at the Parks and Leisure office at 15 E.Thurman Ave., Suite A. Pre-registration will close on November 9 at 5:30 p.m.
The registration price increases $10 on the day of the race. Registration on November 11 will take place from 6-6:45 a.m. inside Porterville City Hall.
For more information, call (559) 791-7695. Follow Parks and Leisure Services on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for all of the latest updates.