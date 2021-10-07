Porterville's patriotic Veterans Day Parade will once again be held on Main Street — with a few added
safety factors.
As the Council reconvened to open session on Tuesday, a couple of area residents spoke in favor of the parade during the Oral Communication portion of the meeting.
Last year, Porterville patriots and others organized a car parade on Veterans Day down Main Street, stopping in front of Staffords Chocolates on Main Street to observe a moment of silence at 11:11 a.m. to honor veterans, one local resident said.
“It was my first time in my 75 years that the traditional parade was canceled for the first time,” Raydene Strom said, adding the parade was also once canceled during World War II but she wasn't alive yet. “I am asking this City Council to please approve this year's parade. This parade unites Porterville citizens as we come together to remember all of our veterans. The tradition must continue.”
Brian Adams, a member of Post 20 American Legion, second vice commander and historian, also spoke in favor of the parade.
“I am here to help amplify that we need to do the parade this year,” Adams said. “We did one last year and it was all virtual. We need a live parade this year.”
Adams went on to talk of the loss of several key people in the organization within the past two years, including Ed Flory, a past commander and 74 year member of American Legion Post 20, a World War II and Battle of the Bulge veteran and chairman of the parade “probably since its inception.”
“I'm a 24-year veteran. My father was a 20-year veteran and my brother was in for four years,” Adams said. “It is put on by veterans for the community and we would like to make sure we do it again this year.”
The Porterville Veterans Day Parade and Veterans Day Run and Walk were the first two of six items under Scheduled Matters up for approval.
The parade, described as the longest-running Veterans Day parade of its kind in the country, had gone before the COVID ad hoc committee, staff said, which recommended the parade route be extended to Orange Avenue to provide better social distancing.
Additionally, it was recommended to have multiple announcing areas along the parade route to avoid groups from congregating in one particular area. A live-stream option was also recommended to allow individuals to view the parade virtually instead of in-person, should they choose that option. Signage to encourage parade observers to maintain social distancing at the event, and a concurrent scheduled vaccination incentive clinic, were also mentioned.
City staff recommended the City Council consider the Veterans Day Homecoming Committee's application to hold the Veterans Day Parade on November 11 with the stated conditions.
“The only thing I would like to add is American Legion Post 20 Homecoming Committee and Memorial District will do anything we need to do to make sure the parade happens,” added Adams. “And we want to make sure that we maintain the best parades that Porterville has seen over the years and that's why Porterville has been called Patriotic Porterville.”
Vice Mayor Martha A. Flores thanked Adams for his willingness to make it an outstanding parade once again. And once the council voted, it was a unanimous 5-0 vote.
Next on the agenda was the Veterans Day Run and Walk, also slated for November 11.
“It is a long-standing tradition to host the annual run and walk prior to the parade,” Donnie Moore, Porterville Parks and Leisure director said, and he went on to say it was open to all ages and levels and attracted everyone from babies in strollers to 90 year olds, with medals awarded to the top three in each division of the 5K run, 5K walk and the 10K run.
“An honorary veteran shoots a starter gun to signify the start of the race,” he said.
The race begins at 7:30 a.m., with the finish line in front of City Hall on Main Street. It was held virtually in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, he said.
“City Staff believe that given the outdoor nature of the event, combined with how the participants distance themselves from each other during the course of the race, that a safe event can be administered,” Moore said.
Moore also said staff will offer a virtual race for out-of-town and local participants who would rather race virtually. The event is also subject to change to an all-virtual format if necessary.
“Thank you for providing an optional virtual participation, subject to change if necessary,” said councilmember Kelli Carrillo. “Hopefully, one month out, we'll be out of this severe air quality but also the pandemic.”
The Council voted 5-0 in favor of the Veterans Day Run/Walk.
For entry applications to the 75th annual Porterville Veterans Day Parade themed “America Standing Together,” contact Veterans Homecoming Committee Chair, Bob Atchley, at post20adj@gmail.com or at 559-359-7922.