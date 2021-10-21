The patriotism of the All-America City of Porterville and its 103 year-old parade will be seen by a lot more people this year.
Since 1918, minus one year during World War II and in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, Porterville has been celebrating Veterans Day with a parade — making it the longest-running Veterans Day Parade in the country. But this year, the parade is getting a larger audience.
The 2021 Porterville Veterans Day Parade, themed "America Standing Together" is slated to be televised live in its entirety on KSEE Fresno, Channel 24 on November 11.
"We just got the official word (Tuesday) night at our meeting," said Michael Smith, American Legion Post 20 Commander. "It's official. Gene Day, independent producer and a veteran from Fresno, worked with Don Dowling on the virtual parade last year. He approached us about televising it this year and wanted to come down but we were waiting for the City to make its decision on the parade."
That decision came on October 5 when Porterville City Council voted 5-0 in favor of moving forward with an in-person parade down Main Street with added precautions and safety factors. A small 2020 event with veterans was streamlined online due to the COVID pandemic.
The original plan was for the station's broadcast to be split between the FresnoVeterans parade and the Porterville Veterans Day parade, Smith said.
"But because of our long history and because of all the participation, they will now be televising from start to finish," Smith said."It will run on Channel 24 starting at 10 a.m. and run through the end of the parade. They will be sending their camera crews out and will set up at City Hall up on the stage."
Day will be meeting again with Smith and with Veterans Homecoming Committee Chair Bob Atchley today to look over the area and finalize a few things, said Smith.
"We want to get everyone back to the parade, or as many as we can," Smith said. "People will want to participate in this one but they must get their applications in."
Granite Hills High School will be the leading band in the parade this year, Smith said, and 10 bands have committed to the Veterans Day Buck Shaffer Band-A-Rama.
However applications are way down this year, Smith said.
Smith is encouraging social clubs, school clubs, organizations, car clubs and others to apply for the "America Standing Together" themed parade.
Parade applications are available in person from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1900 W. Olive Avenue; by email or mail by contacting Veterans Homecoming Committee Chair Bob Atchley at post20adj@gmail.com or at 559-359-7922; or Post 20 Commander Michael Smith at 559-310-8703.