Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward is pleased to announce the promotion of Criminal Investigator Beatriz Nicholson to supervisor.
Nicholson is a 2002 graduate of the Tulare Kings Police Academy. She began her law enforcement career as a reserve officer with the Exeter Police Department. In 2005, Nicholson started her career with the TCDA Bureau of Investigations as a subpoena server. After serving as a deputy with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department, Nicholson returned to the District Attorney’s Office in 2013 as a criminal investigator. During her TCDA career, she has investigated sexual assault, human trafficking, and financial crimes cases, and coordinated PC290 compliance.
In addition to her duties as an investigator, Nicholson regularly represents the District Attorney’s Office in the Spanish-speaking community at outreach events and speaks frequently on crime and crime prevention as a guest on Univision Fresno’s Despierta Valle Central morning show.
“Rarely have I seen an individual more prepared for additional responsibility and a larger leadership role. Supervising Criminal Investigator Beatriz Nicholson is passionate about law enforcement and I know she will bring that same zeal and commitment to her new role as a supervisor,” said TCDA Bureau of Investigations Chief Investigator Lindy Gligorijevic.
Nicholson will begin her supervisorial duties in the Crimes against Persons / Trial Prep Unit.