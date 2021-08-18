A vehicle hit a power pole in an injury crash that happened at about 2 p.m. Thursday on Reid north of Porterville.
It was reported there were moderate injuries as a result of the crash.
The incident happened just east of Lime Street. Porterville Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol, Porterville Police Department, Tulare County Fire Department and Imperial Ambulance all responded to the scene.
It was also reported one person was transported to the hospital. Southern California Edison was also on the scene.