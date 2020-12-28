The judges and people agree on what the best decorated home for Christmas is in Porterville.
Vasquez Wonderland at 1780 Memory Lane won first place and the People’s Choice Award in the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Christmas Home Decorating Contest.
Twenty-four homes were judged in the contest on visual impact, creativity, innovation, theme and cohesiveness. Judges in the contest selected the first, second and third place winners. A People’s Choice Award was also chosen by which entry received the most likes on the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Facebook page.
Vasquez Wonderland was chosen by the judges as the winner and also received the People’s Choice Award.
A Visit From St. Nick at 106 N Sierra received second place and Christmas at the Miranda Farm at 635 Salisbury Street received third place.
The judges noted only a few points separated all of the entries. “Judges were overwhelmingly impressed by the creativity and effort that went into all of the homes,” the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure stated. “A huge thank you goes out to all of the participlants. You have made our community a little boring here this holiday season.
“Each location is unique and creative in its own way.”
All of the details of the contest can be found at http://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/ParksandLeisure/HomeDecoratingContest.cfm