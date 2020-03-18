Varrcomm has announced it will not cut services to those who are unable to pay their bill for the next 60 days.
The company, which provides telecommunication services to the Ducor and Kennedy Meadows areas, provided the following statement:
“During these unsettling times with the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of our employees and customers remain our top priority. Varcomm believes that the services we provide are critical to our community and we know that our customers rely upon the voice and broadband services we provide to remain in contact with family, friends and the world.
“We are easing any burden for hardships that may occur. For the next 60 days, there will be no termination of service to any residential or business customers from their inability to pay their bills.”
The policy is in effect through May 17. VARCOMM will also waive late fees through May 17. The company has also set up hotspots for customers who have children to access homework assignments, including its office at 23473 Avenue 56, Ducor and Ducor Elementary School.
For more information call 888-539-5234 or visit www.varcomm.net.
“Families are at the heart of everything we do, and we’re committed to keeping you and yours safe and connected.,” Varcomm stated.
Varcomm was founded in 1910 when farmers in southern Tulare County California banded together to create a small telephone network with a single telephone line, and the company incorporated in 1954, under the direction of Virgil A. Roome when Ducor Telephone Company was created. In 1977, the company then began to expand to service Rancho Tehama and later to Kennedy Meadows, and started providing Internet services in 1993 under the name Varnet, Inc.The company adopted the name Varcomm in 2018, along with the introduction of broadband and enhanced services.