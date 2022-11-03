U.S. Navy veteran Brock Neeley, who regularly attends the Porterville City Council meeting, again expressed concern about the continued vandalism at Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Veterans Park.
The memorial has been vandalized a number of times in recent years. Late this past summer the American and POW/MIA flags were stolen from the site and had to be replaced.
This time Neeley said at Tuesday's council meeting two red, white and blue banners he had placed at the site were removed. He presented banners to replace the ones that were taken to the council and stated he hoped they could be mounted in a way that they could be taken.
“The whole idea of people desecrating a veterans memorial and stealing patriotic paraphernalia is appalling,” Neeley said. '
Neeley said he hoped they would be found before the Veterans Day Parade “and made to march in front of the Veterans Parade with a sandwich board that says I desecrated a war memorial.”
Councilman Milt Stowe said if the Parks and Leisure Services couldn't cover the cost of having the banners mounted so they couldn't be stolen he would pay for the banners to be secured to the fence at the memorial so they couldn't be taken. He added the vandalism at the memorial “I think is very disgraceful to our veterans.”
At past council meetings Neeley has called for the city to place security cameras at the memorial.
FIREWORKS SALES
The council directed city staff to continue with the policy when it comes to fireworks sales that has been adjusted in recent years. In recent years the council has placed more restrictions on fireworks sales such as increasing the fines for the illegal sale of fireworks and making more fireworks illegal in the city such as “Piccolo Petes.”
“I think the process has been pretty good,” said Mayor Martha A. Flores about the current policy governing fireworks sales.
Neeley also ask the council to support state legislation to make using fireworks that aren't considered safe and sane a criminal offense in which people would have to spend time in jail as opposed to just paying a fine. He said real reform when it comes to the illegal use of fireworks needs to come at the state level.
FINANCIALLY SOUND
The California State Auditor has done an audit of finances of all of the state's 482 cities for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. It was reported the city of Porterville ranks 196 out of 482 cities in the state when it comes to its financial status. It was also reported the risk of financial failure for the city was low and its credit rating is high.
WATER POLICY CONFUSION
A resident in the city came to Tuesday's meeting to inform the council he received a citation for watering on Tuesday. The city's watering restrictions now only allow those in the city to water once a week on the weekends.
Those with an odd address can water on Saturdays and those with an even address can water on Sundays.
But the resident said he was never informed the city cut back from two days to one day of watering per week. During the summer residents with odd addresses are allowed to water on Tuesdays and those with even addresses are allowed to water on Wednesdays.
In the past the city has waited until December 1 to switch from two watering days to one. But this year the policy went into effect on October 1.
The resident noted when he received his water bill on Tuesday it came with a flyer that stated the policy still allows for two watering days. The resident asked his citation be removed.
Stowe also addressed the issue stating he wanted the city to make sure residents are receiving flyers that are correct.
STOWE STEPPING DOWN
Stowe is retiring from the council after the November 8 election. Greg Meister and Jason Gurrola are running against each other to replace Stowe to represent district 2.
Stowe became emotional when he talked about retiring as a council member and his health. Stowe has been battling a rare form of cancer.
“I shouldn't be on this earth,” he said. “But there is a God. So happy. So blessed.”
Stowe added he may have gone through his last chemotherapy on Tuesday and “I have been deemed cancer free.”
Council member Carrillo not only thanked Stowe for his time on the council for but his long-time service to the community. “We grew up with Milt Stowe,” she said.