On May 8, 2023, at 07:09 A.M., Officers with the Porterville Police Department were dispatched to the Porterville Skate Park, regarding Gang Graffiti.
Officers arrived on scene and contacted City Park Officials who reported an extensive amount of Gang Graffiti on numerous locations at the Skate Park to include the walls, benches, and the covered pavilion. The Gang Graffiti consisted of “XIV, WSP, West Side Chubbz and FTP”.
Detectives with the Porterville Police Department assumed the investigations. During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified the suspect as a 15-year-old active member of the Northern Gang. Detectives and members of the Tulare County Probation Department responded to the Confidential Juvenile Suspect’s residence in the City of Lindsay and arrested him without incident.
The Confidential Male Juvenile Suspect was arrested and booked at the Visalia Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of Felony Vandalism.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other criminal street gang activity are encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through our departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.