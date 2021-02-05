The series of storms that came into the area recently helped the Central Valley and the Sierra Nevada move from “severe” to “moderate” drought conditions.
That was the report from the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday after the second set of snowpack surveys was done by the Department of Water Resources on Wednesday.
The department conducted its manual survey at Phillips Station in the Lake Tahoe area and found much better conditions.
The manual survey found 63 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of17 inches, which is 93 percent of average for Phillips Station at this time of year. Still, DWR Director Karla Nemeth said the recent storms haven't been enough to offset overall drought conditions.
“The recent blast of winter weather was a welcome sight, but it was not enough to offset this winter’s dry start,” said Nemeth. “While there is still a chance we will see additional storms in the coming weeks, the Department and other state agencies are preparing for the potential for a second consecutive year of dry conditions.”
Statewide snow survey measurements reflect those dry conditions, the department stated. But conditions have improved. Measurements from electronic snow survey stations across the state show a snowpack average of 12.5 inches, or 70 percent of the February 3 average, and 45 percent of the April 1 average.
Locally, the situation is a little better where snow surveys were taken in the Central Sierra region. The snowpack was measured at 14.5 inches, which is 76 percent of normal for this time of year and 50 percent of the April 1 average.
The Northern Sierra region had a snowpack of 13.4 inches, which is 70 percent of normal for this time of year and 47 percent of the April 1 average.
The situation was the worst in the Southern Sierra in which a snowpack of 8.8 inches was found — 58 percent of normal for this time of year and 36 percent of the April 1 average.
Fall 2020 was extremely dry, especially in the Sierra Nevada, and follows last year’s below-average snow and precipitation.
Conditions overall for the state have improved slightly. Overall, 85.9 percent of the state remained in moderate, severe, extreme or exceptional drought, down from more than 95 percent last week.
The snowpack survey determines water supplies. The Sierra snowpack supplies about 30 percent of the state's water and determines how the Department of Water Resources manages the state's water.
At the beginning of December the Department of Water Resources announced an initial water allocation from the State Water Project that's just 10 percent of what's requested. That has been the initial allocation in recent years.
Last year's initial water allocation was also 10 percent and the final water allocation in May was 20 percent.
Officials have stated it's expected all sources of water provided, including the State Water Project, the federal Central Valley Project, streams, groundwater and local reservoirs will still be able to meet water needs.
(The Associated Press contributed to this story).