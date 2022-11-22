Republican David Valadao will represent Porterville in the 22nd District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Meanwhile who will represent Porterville in the State Senate is still very much in the air.
The Associated Press declared Valadao the winner of the race to represent the 22nd District, which includes Porterville, on Monday night. Valadao defeated Democratic State Assemblyman Rudy Salas.
In the race to represent the 16th district, which includes Porterville, in the State Senate, the race between Democrat Melissa Hurtado and Republican David Shepard, a Porterville farmer, is virtually even.
Democrats in both the 22nd Congressional District and the 16th State Senate District have a significant voter registration advantage but Democrats tend to vote more conservative in the area and that was the case again in each race, which were both expected to be highly competitive.
With 98 percent of the vote counted, Valadao had received 51.7 percent of the vote with 51,842 votes while Salas had received 48.3 percent of the vote with 48,461 votes. With votes being counted from Kern County, Salas was able to cut into Valadao's lead, but it wasn't enough to make the difference. A big reason why Valadao was elected was the support he received from Tulare County.
In the latest vote tally, Valadao had received 59.6 percent of the vote with 15,482 votes while Salas received 10,487 votes, 40.4 percent.
Valadao currently represents District 21 in the U.S. House of Representatives but after redistricting ran in District 22 in this year's election. Valadao's win currently gives Republicans a 219-212 edge in the House and they have regained control of the House.
Valadao was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump after the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. Of the 10, Valadao is one of only two to survive this year's election with Dan Newhouse of Washington the only other to be elected.
“The Central Valley is my home and I am once again humbled by the Central Valley's support and faith in me,” Valadao tweeted. “Thank you #CA22, time to get back to work.
“To my constituents, those who voted for me and those who didn't — I will continue to be a representative who puts the Central Valley first and works tirelessly to improve your quality of life.”
Hurtado is also trying to stay in office in a different district. She currently represents Porterville in the 14th district and is seeking to continue to represent Porterville in the 16th district.
On November 10 Shepard had received 52.6 percent of the vote while Hurtado had received 47.4 percent of the vote. Hurtado has been gradually cutting into that lead ever since and as of Monday night, less than 500 votes had separated the two.
Shepard had received 50.2 percent of the vote with 67,236 votes while Hurtado had received 49.8 percent of the vote with 66,755 votes.