David Valadao could be Porterville's next Congressman, but he's entering what should be a crowded field and still facing an uphill battle.
On Wednesday Valadao announced he will run to be elected in the newly created 22nd Congressional District. Porterville will become part of the 22nd district, effectively beginning with the June 7 primary election as a result of the recently completed redistricting process.
Kevin McCarthy currently represents Porterville in the 23rd district. But that will change with the upcoming election as McCarthy will run to stay in Congress to represent the 20th district, which will include Springville and the Sequoia National Forest area, but not Porterville.
The process when it comes to the election in the 22nd district will be a complicated one. First a special election will be held to find a temporary replacement for the rest of the year for the current 22nd district left vacant by Devin Nunes, who has resigned. The primary election for that race will be held on April 5 and Porterville residents won't vote in that election.
The election for the current 22nd district will be held during the June 7 primary election simultaneously with the primary election on June 7 for the new 22nd district. Porterville voters won't vote in the election for the current 22nd district but will vote in the primary for the new 22nd district.
Valadao, R-Hanford, currently represents the 21st district, which has been leaning more Democratic. But the new 22nd district will lean even more Democratic. President Biden would have carried the new 22nd district by 13 points.
But Valadao was able to win in the 21st district in 2020 despite that district going for Biden by 11 points. And the new 22nd district is rated as a toss up.
Valadao was first elected to Congress in 2012, then lost his seat in 2018 to T.J. Cox in a tightly contested election. He regained the seat in 2020 when he beat Cox in another tightly contested election by 1,522 votes.
Cox has stated he won't run from Congress but has endorsed State Assemblyman Rudy Salas, a Democrat from Bakersfield, who will likely be one of Valadao's toughest challengers.
Valadao should also receive a tough Republican challenge, including possibly Fresno Republican Chris Mathys, who has been critical of Valdao's vote to impeach President Donald Trump.
“My commitment to the Central Valley is stronger than ever,” said Valadao in announcing his candidacy for the 22nd district. “I’ll continue to be an independent member of Congress who will stand up to the divisive partisanship in Washington D.C., get things done to grow our local economy, and deliver more water for our farmers and communities. I’m excited to earn the vote of old friends as well as new voters across Kern, Kings, and Tulare Counties.”