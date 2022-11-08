Republican David Valadao was pulling away from Democrat Rudy Salas in the race to represent District 22 in the House of Representatives late Tuesday night.
Valadao was gradually extending his lead as more votes were counted. With 77 percent of the precincts reporting, Valadao had 51.7 percent of the vote, 18,372 votes, to Salas' 48.3 percent, 17.146.
The race is considered a key race in determining control of the House, which was also hanging in the balance as of late Tuesday night.
Valadao, who currently represents district 21 in the House, is running to represent District 22, which includes Porterville.
Democrats have a voter registration advantage in the district, but Democratic voters in the district also tend to vote more conservative.
As expected Republican Kevin McCarthy will represent District 20 in the House. Whether McCarthy becomes the Speaker of the House and Republicans regained control of the House was still hanging in the balance late Tuesday night.
McCarthy currently represents Porterville in District 23 but after redistricting will no longer represent Porterville. He will represent Springville and the Sequoia National Forest area in District 20.
With 47 percent of the precincts reporting McCarthy had received 63.3 percent of the vote, 48,956 votes. His challenger Democrat Marisa Wood had received 36.7 percent of the vote, 28,391 votes.
As of 10 p.m. with 61 percent of the precincts counted, Democrat Melissa Hurtado held a slight advantage over Republican David Shepard, a Porterville farmer.
Hurtado currently represents Porterville in the 14th district and after redistricting is running to continue to represent Porterville in the 16th district. With 61 percent of the precincts reporting, Hurtado had received 51.4 percent of the vote, 23,747 votes to Shepard's 48.6 percent, 22.452 votes.
In the District 33 State Assembly race, Republican Devon Mathis was well on his way to continue to represent Porterville.
With 73 percent of the precincts reporting, Mathis had received 60 percent of the vote, 21,941 votes, to Democratic Tulare City Councilman Jose Sigala 40 percent of the vote as Sigala had received 14.768 votes.