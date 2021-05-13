Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance have become community partners with Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency to help administer COVID-19 vaccines to the community.
On Thursday, Sierra View and Imperial Ambulance took over operating the vaccine site at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building, 1900 W. Olive Ave, Porterville, CA, 93257. Officials stated the partnership has been formed to address vaccine hesitancy and encourage community members to become vaccinated.
Anyone 18 years old and up is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged and can be made through myturn.ca.gov. The COVID-19 vaccine is free.
Staff from Sierra View and Imperial Ambulance will administer the Moderna vaccine to individuals needing a second dose and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires just one dose, will be administered to those who haven't received a vaccine.
The staff will administer Pfizer vaccines for individuals ages 12 and up Friday and will resume providing the Pfizer vaccine to ages 12 and up on May 20. Consent from a parent or guardian is required and an adult must be present when children are being vaccinated.
The climic schedule will be as follows: Friday and Saturday, May 15, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; May 20-23, Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; May 24-29, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“Imperial Ambulance and SVMC are here to serve our community in any way that we can to help make vaccine available to those who would like it,” said Dr. Melissa Fuentes, Sierra View VP of Quality and Regulatory Affairs. “We know that the more vaccination opportunities we can provide, the bigger the impact we make on the already great strides taking place to combat this pandemic.”
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. The COVID-19 vaccine is also available at other locations in Porterville and throughout Tulare County. Appointments can be scheduled by visiting myturn.ca.gov. For the latest Tulare County vaccination information, visit covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.
COVID-19 testing continues to be offered at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building by OptumServe. To schedule an appointment, visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting