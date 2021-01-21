Tulare County Health and Human Services stated on Thursday it's 211 line is “overwhelmed.”
The 211 line is the number the health department has set up for Tulare County residents to receive all information concerning COVID-19, including vaccines. But the county is asking residents not to call 211 for vaccine information for now. Instead, the county is asking residents to complete the COVID vaccine interest form.
Residents who are seeking an appointment to be vaccinated should fill out the form. Officials will then directly inform residents on how to make an appointment for a vaccine and when a vaccine will be available. Residents are encouraged to fill out the form instead of calling to avoid long wait times on the phone.
Residents are encouraged to visit the county's webpage providing information on vaccines at https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.
Tulare County residents can inform county health officials of their intent to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by completing interest Form. Residents can also sign up for vaccine notifications of when they're eligible and where they can go to be vaccinated by completing the form at: https://arcg.is/0KKez4.
It should be noted the link contains the numeral 0 and not a capital O.
“By completing the interest form and alerting county officials of your interest for the COVID vaccine, Tulare County Public Health will contact you directly to make an appointment when more vaccine supply becomes available,” the health department stated.
Those who are in Phase 1A and thoes 65 and older are eligible to receive a vaccine. Complete information on eligiblity and vaccine phases can also be found at: https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.
Those who have Already received a first dose of the COVID vaccine and need to make an appointment to receive a second dose shouldn't call 211. Tulare County Public Health will contact those who need a second dose directly by phone or email to schedule the second dose appointment.
The second dose of vaccine must be by the same vaccine manufacturer as the first dose. For Pfizer, the second dose is to be given 21 days following the first dose. For Moderna, the second dose is to be given 28 days following the first dose. In most instances, Tulare County Public Health is organizing second dose vaccinations to occur at the same locations as the first dose.
The health department also stated it's important for those who have received the vaccine to continue following guidelines, including wear a mask, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.
As of Thursday afternoon, the health department posted on its website it's unable to take any more vaccine appointments at this time.
“All Vaccine appointments at Tulare County Public Health Clinics are FULL. More clinics and appointments will be added as soon as more vaccine becomes available. We THANK YOU for you patience.”
The situation in the county should have been approved a little bit when the state approved on Wednesday the use of a batch of Moderna vaccines that were in question after fewer than 10 people who received shots at a San Diego vaccination site needed medical care possibly due to rare but severe allergic reactions.
Health officials stated the county will again resume administering the vaccine. “Tulare County Public Health received guidance today from the California Department of Public Health providing clearance and approval to resume administering the Moderna Lot # 041L20A,” stated the health department about the vaccine in question.
Some of the Moderna vaccines in question were administered in Tulare County. The health department stated no one who received the vaccine in the county had any adverse reactions. But the county stopped the administering of the Moderna vaccine in question until an investigation was completed.
The county has been trying to roll out as many “mass” vaccinations as it can at sites such as Porterville College, Tulare's International Ag Center and the College of the Sequoias in Visalia. A number of vaccinations were given at PC on Wednesday.
Vaccinations are now being done by appointment only. There are no walk-ins.
Health care providers who want to help distribute the vaccine can go here: https://tchhsa.org/eng/index.cfm/public-health/covid-19-in-tulare-county/covid-19-vaccine-information-for-health-care-providers/
Others who want to help in the vaccination effort can go here: https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/calling-all-volunteers/