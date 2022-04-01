The Community Vaccine Clinic operated by Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance is awaiting authorization to administer the second COVID-19 booster.
Second boosters of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been approved by the FDA for those 50 and older and for some immunocompromised individuals. Sierra View Medical Center is awaiting authorization from Tulare County Health and Human Services to administer second booster doses at Community Vaccination Clinic located at 385 Pearson Drive at the corner of Mortonand Pearson.
Those eligible who have received a booster can receive a second booster four months after receiving the first booster. More information is available at https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2022/s0328-covid-19-boosters.html.
The Community Vaccination Clinic has operated since May, 2021 on a regular schedule of three days a week, Thursday through Saturday. Beginning next week, the clinic will only operate on Fridays and Saturdays and will no longer be open on Thursdays.
Community members accustomed to using the clinic on Thursdays are asked to make appointments or visit the clinic as walk-ins on Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Appointments are available by visiting https://myturn.ca.gov/ and generally can be made a day in advance. For more information about the vaccination clinic, visit www.sierra-view.com/COVIDvaccines.
The 11th vaccine roundup is currently being held and continues from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. Community members receiving their first, second or booster doses of a vaccine will receive a $100 gift card to a local Porterville business.
The incentive continues to be funded by the City of Porterville through federal American Rescue Plan funds it receives.
The hospital has seen a favorable decrease in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. For the second straight on Friday, the hospital reported it had no COVID-19 patients.
The number of patients suspected of having COVID, though, jumped from 1 on Thursday to 6 on Friday. But also for the first time in a long time none of the hospital's 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View has had 274 deaths due to COVID.
COVID-19 vaccination continues to play a role in decreasing the risk of complications from COVID-19, the hospital stated.
“We thank our community members for helping to ensure the safety of our community through a variety of safety measures including social distancing and hand washing,” the hospital stated.
The following sources continue to be reliable for the latest regarding COVID-19 safety, masking guidelines and vaccination updates:
California Department of Public Health (CDPH): https://covid19.ca.gov/; Centers for Disease Control (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus; Sierra View Medical Center: www.sierra-view.com/COVID19; Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency (TCHHSA): https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/