The COVID-19 vaccination roundups that have been held in the community so far have been a “wild success.”
That's how Sierra View Medical Center marketing and community relations manager Alida Verduzco Silva described how will the community vaccination roundups have gone. And the fifth vaccine roundup will again be held over the next three days.
Silva and Sean Roberts of Imperial Ambulance gave a report on the community vaccine effort at Tuesday's Porterville City Council meeting. Sierra View and Imperial Ambulance have been operating the community vaccine clinic now located at the corner of Pearson and Morton since May.
Sierra View and Imperial Ambulance have also partnered with the city to provide $100 gift cards for local businesses to anyone who has been vaccinated at the roundups and other community events. The Porterville City Council approved the program with funding for the gift cards coming from federal American Rescue Plan funds the city has received.
Silva reported nearly half of all the vaccines administered by the community vaccine clinic have been administered through the partnership with the city in which the incentives were provided. Since May, the community clinic has administered 9,900 vaccines.
Of that number, 4,573 vaccines have been administered through the partnership with the city. Silva said that represents nearly $500,000 that has gone back into the local economy.
The number of people showing up to be vaccinated has increased with each roundup. There were 357 people who were vaccinated at the first roundup, which lasted just one day.
The last three roundups were expanded to three days and with each roundup the number of people vaccinated increased from 795 to 1,249 to 2,046.
A vaccine clinic in which $100 gift cards to Main Street businesses were given away was also held at San Joaquin Valley College during the Veterans Day Parade and 129 people showed up during that clinic to be vaccinated.
During the presentation the importance of being vaccinated was pointed by the fact the unvaccinated are nearly 10 times as likely to be hospitalized due to COVID than those who are fully vaccinated. It was also noted, though, Tulare County still lags behind the rest of the state when it comes to vaccinations as 52 percent of Tulare County's population is vaccinated as opposed to 74 percent for the state.
The fifth vaccine roundup will be held today, Thursday and Saturday at the community vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Those receiving a dose of the Pfizer vaccine, first, second or third booster shot or the third Moderna booster shot will receive a $100 gift card.
It should be noted those who have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine can receive either the Moderna or Pfizer booster just two months after receiving their initial dose. Fully vaccinated individuals who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine need to wait six months after being fully vaccinated.
The clinic is for those ages 12 and older. Silva said it's eventually planned for incentives to be provided for ages 5-11 to receive the vaccine.
Sierra View and Imperial Ambulance have begun administering vaccines for ages 5-11, including at an event in Terra Bella this week, although no incentives were provided at that event.
Walk-ins are welcome to the roundup by appointments are encouraged. Preregistration can be done at myturn.ca.gov.
No walk-ins will be accepted after 5 p.m. and those who walk in should arrive a little before 5. To learn more about vaccine eligibility, isit http://www.cdc.gov/.../2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.
For more info about the SVMC-Imperial Ambulance Community Vaccination Clinic, visit www.sierra-view.com/COVIDvaccines. For Spanish, visit www.sierra-view.com/vacunasCOVID.
Roberts also reported on emergency medical services response as related to COVID and reported Imperial Ambulance has had more than 800 confirmed COVID transports.