Tulare County Public Health is organizing and sponsoring a variety of community-based vaccination clinics in rural and underserved communities in the county.
Anyone ages 12 and older is eligible to be vaccinated at these community vaccination clinics, no appointment necessary. Individuals ages 12 and older are able to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and those ages 18 and older can receive either the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccine. Parental consent is required for minors seeking vaccination. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and available to everyone, regardless of immigration status.
“We are also focused on making the COVID vaccine available in our rural communities, and I urge our residents to get vaccinated so that we can maintain our path to reopening while preventing transmission of infections to vulnerable family members and friends,” stated Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Health Officer. “This vaccine is our best line of defense against the COVID-19 virus, as we look to build immunity in our community and ultimately bring this horrible pandemic to an end.”
The Tulare County COVID-19 Call Center is also available to assist those without internet access and non-English–speaking residents in obtaining a vaccination. Call (559) 685-2260.
A vaccination clinic will be held at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building, 1900 W. Oliver Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 24. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered. The site is operated by Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance.