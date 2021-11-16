recorder@portervillerecorder.com
Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance will hold a COVID-19 vaccination event today and Wednesday and all those who are vaccinated will be entered into drawing for a chance to win a prize.
The vaccination event will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. today and Wednesday at the Terra Bella Community Health Center, 9520 Road 238. First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to ages 12 and older, and third booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine will be administered to ages 65 and older and ages 18 and older who are eligible and pediatric doses will be administered to ages 5-11.
Walks are welcome and immigration status doesn't matter. All those who receive a vaccine will be entered into a drawing to win a prize.