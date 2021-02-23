Santa Fe Elementary School was placed under lockdown as a precaution early Tuesday afternoon. The Porterville Unified School District stated the school was placed under lockdown at the request of the Porterville Police Department due to an off-site incident.
There was a report of several Porterville Police cars at the Eastridge Plaza shopping center at the corner of Olive and Plano. The district added Tuesday afternoon's on-site cohort instruction was canceled.
The district added the instruction will resume on Thursday. The district also said there was no immediate danger to Santa Fe School.
The Porterville Police Department didn't issue any other information about the incident.