SPORTS, CHEERLEADER GUIDELINES
The on again, off again guidelines when it comes to if cheerleaders can cheer at football games were off again earlier Friday. But now as of Friday afternoon they were back on again.
After cheerleaders and supports across the state voiced their displeasure with guidelines announced earlier this week not allowing cheerleaders at football games, the state relented on Friday and is now allowing cheerleaders to cheer at football games. Cheerleading competitions have been allowed all along after the state came out with its guidelines for sports last month.
The state released its latest guidelines on the issue earlier this week and the new guidelines prohibited cheerleaders from attending football games. Earlier the state had previously allowed cheerleaders to be counted as spectators and they were allowed to perform at halftime of football games.
The guidelines as announced earlier this week still prohibit bands, scouts and college recruiters from attending all sports contests. But cheerleaders are now allowed. Without any explanation the state issued this statement: ““sideline cheer is an allowable sport.”
The new guidelines still have an impact on all sports that will be contested this spring. The guidelines call for only one spectator per athlete competing in all youth and high school sports contests.
The guidelines state: "Age-appropriate supervision should be limited to a single adult (or immediate family member older than the sport participant). Observers should be limited to ensure physical distance can be maintained, reduce potential crowding, and maintain indoor capacity limits. Household groups must wear face coverings and stay at least 6 feet from non-household members."
The state, due in part to legal battles, is basically allowing all sports that would be normally contested in the fall and winter to be contested along with spring sports in the spring as well. But the California Department of Public Health has also issued guidelines which make it more difficult for high school districts to offer as many sports as possible.
Coaches aren't allowed to coach more than one sport and athletes aren't allowed to participate in more than one sport. The CDPH's guidelines state: "Athletes and coaches should treat their team as a cohort and should only participate on one team over the same season or period of time."