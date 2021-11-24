On Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at approximately 8:37 PM, Officers with the Porterville Police Department were dispatched to the railroad bed near Zalud Park regarding a possible gunshot victim.
Upon arrival in the area, Officers discovered a 54 year-old male who had sustained a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and began rendering aid to the victim, who was transported to Kaweah Delta Hospital. The victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
Porterville Police Detectives assumed the investigation, which is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Corporal Vargas or Detective Stark at (559) 782-7400.