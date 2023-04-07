Camp Nelson's Jolene Evans Huckabay, who has helped organize a fundraising effort for Oreo, provided an update on the community's adopted dog on Thursday.
Oreo, a border collie who appears he could be a mixed breed, has become the community dog in Camp Nelson and his travails have been well-chronicled on the Friends Who Like Upper Tule Facebook page. Oreo shies away from people, but is otherwise friendly, so he will continue to be the community dog when he returns to Camp Nelson.
But a sense of urgency to catch Oreo developed when a little more than a week ago he could be seen limping and bleeding with a seriously injured paw. Oreo is currently at Henderson Veterinary Hospital under the care of Dr. Jeffrey Scheer.
He was taken to Henderson Veterinary Hospital on Wednesday night after Greg and Tanya Wolfe were able to catch Oreo in the backyard.
Huckabay posted on Facebook Oreo has been neutered and his paw has been sutured back together. “Now to check ears,” Huckabay posted. Oreo appears to have an inner ear situation that's causing him to tilt his head.
Huckabay also posted Oreo would have a heart worm test, would be microchip and would receive vaccinations. She posted Oreo will likely stay at Henderson Veterinary Hospital at least through the weekend and will have to wear a cone for a while. “He's been a good boy at the Dr.'s office,” Huckabay posted.
Those who want to donate to pay for Oreo's vet bills can send a check to Henderson Veterinary Hospital, 238 West Henderson, Porterville 93257 and place a note with Oreo's name on it. Cash donations are also accepted at the Henderson Veterinary Hospital office from 7:30 a.m.. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tanya Wolfe has also set up a Venmo account and those interested can send her a private message on Facebook for information on how to donate to facebook.com/tanya.wolfe.39
“Thanks everyone it was a good day for Oreo,” Huckabay posted.