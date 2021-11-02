Porterville Police stated a device found at a Porterville business on Monday night was a homemade pipe bomb.
On Monday shortly before 6 p.m., Porterville Police Officers responded to a business located within the 600 Block of W. Olive Avenue regarding a suspicious device thrown into a business. The object was determined to be a homemade pipe bomb and Officers learned unknown suspect(s) had thrown the device through a window of the business, but the device didn't detonate.
The Tulare County Bomb Squad was summoned to assist and, using a robot, they were able to render the pipe bomb safe. The business was closed at the time of the incident and there were no injuries.
The Porterville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit assumed the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department, (559) 782-7400.