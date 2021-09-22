In the state of California, those who are unvaccinated are eight times more likely to get COVID-19 as opposed to those who are fully vaccinated.
That's the data recently reported by the state. In its most recent report for the week of August 29 to September 4, the state reported the average daily COVID-19 case rate for those who were unvaccinated in the state was 71.03 per 100,000. By comparison, the average daily COVID-19 case rate among the fully vaccinated in the state was 8.9 per 100,000.
When it comes to a fully vaccinated person who has tested positive for COVID-19, the state defines that person as one who has received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two weeks prior to testing positive. An unvaccinated case is defined as a person who hasn't received a COVID vaccine.
Data over 120 days was collected for people ages 16 and older. The data showed out of 23.1 million fully vaccinated in the case, 144,957 tested positive for COVID-19 or .6 percent.
Between January 1 and September 12, 3,751 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. “It is important to note that a post-vaccine case may have been hospitalized for a condition unrelated to COVID-19 but were tested for COVID-19 upon admission,” the state said.
There have been 500 people in the state who have been fully vaccinated who have died of COVID-19, the state reported. Out of 23.1 million people who are fully vaccinated that represents about one in 50,000. About those deaths the state said, “However it is unknown if the primary cause of death in these cases was COVID-19 or if the were other contributory or alternate causes.”
As of September 13 there were 188,511 people in Tulare County who were fully vaccinated which represents 48 percent of those who are eligible. Between July 25 and August 25, the county reported one fully vaccinated person had died due to COVID-19.
As of September 13, 223,452 Tulare County residents had received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine or 56.8 percent of those eligible. On Tuesday the state reported there have been 413,326 doses administered in Tulare County.
The state also reported nine more deaths for Tulare County in the last week. The state reported on Tuesday there have been 896 deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19.
After there was some indication the most recent surge could be leveling off last week, it appears that's not the case based on data reported on Tuesday in which Labor Day weekend activities could be a factor. As of Tuesday Tulare County Health and Human Services reported there were 4,005 active cases in the county.
On Tuesday the health department reported there have been 60,695 cases in Tulare County since March 11, 2020. That represents 12.4 percent of Tulare County's population.
The number of hospitalizations in Tulare County continues to remain about the same. The state reported on Tuesday Tulare County had 170 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
But there has been an increase in the number of available ICU beds in Tulare County. The state reported on Tuesday there were 11 ICU beds available in the county. About a week ago the state was reporting just 1 to 3 ICU beds were available in the county.
But on Monday Sierra View Medical Center reported all 10 of its ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported six of the 10 ICU patients were COVID positive.
Sierra View reported on Monday it had 20 COVID-19 patients and nine patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View also reported it has had 188 deaths due to COVID-19, an increase of four over the last week.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus also remains about the same at .91 which places the county in the “likely stable” category. But that means the rate of spread of the virus is expected to continue at the same level of an already high rate. The number .91 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.