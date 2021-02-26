A 3-year-old girl found unattended in Porterville was reunited with her family on Friday, the Tulare County Sheriff's Department stated.
At 8:30 a.m. Friday, Deputies received a call of a 3 year old girl found unattended in the 300 Block of Gibbons Avenue.
The child was located by concerned residents who immediately cared for the child and contacted law enforcement, the sheriff's office stated. The child was located in good health and uninjured.
Deputies arrived on scene moments later and began a house to house search for the child’s family.
At approximately 9:30 a.m. the child’s family was located. Deputies conducted an investigation in conjunction with Child Welfare Services.
Ultimately the child was reunited with her family. No arrests were made and no charges are being sought at this time.