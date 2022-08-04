A march in support of a bill designed to strengthen farmworkers' ability to unionize organized by the United Farm Workers is coming to Porterville.
The “March for the Governor's Signature” began on Wednesday at the UFW's 40 acres in Delano. The march is being held to encourage Governor Gavin Newsom to sign Assembly Bill 2183, the Agriculture Labor Relations Voting Choice Act, which would give farmworkers the option to vote by mail in union elections.
The march will come to Porterville where everyone involved is scheduled to meet in front of Porterville College on South Main Street at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The march will then continue to Murry Park where a rally will be held.
The march will then head to Lindsay on Saturday morning. The march will take place over 24 days and will cover 335 miles. The march will culminate on August 26 when those involved are scheduled to arrive at the State Capitol in Sacramento.
“Farm workers are marching to win the right to vote for a union free from intimidation and threats,” UFW states. “The bill would give more choices to farm workers so they can vote free from intimidation. Farm workers would be able to vote in secret whenever and wherever they feel like.”
But growers organizations who are against the bill state it actually undermines the process that's already in place allowing farmworkers to vote in secret and refer to the bill as a “card check” bill. The state's last three governors, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jerry Brown and Newsom have vetoed similar legislation.
As it stands now, farmworkers have to vote in union elections by in-person secret ballot conducted on a grower's property as stipulated by the state's Agriculture Labor Relations Act. Farmworker advocates claim farmworkers feel intimidated by this practice.
Other non-agricultural unions covered by the National Labor Relations Act on the federal level — that don't include farmworkers and domestic workers — have alternative voting options during a union election.
The California Chamber of Commerce also opposes the bill, placing it on its “job killer” list.
Farmworker advocates have called Newsom hypocritical for vetoing similar legislation last year. They note while Newsom has vetoed the right for farmworkers to vote by mail in a union election, he has encouraged the state's voters to vote by mail.
The bill would also allow farmworkers to participate in a more traditional polling-place type of election. UFW has co-sponsored the legislation.