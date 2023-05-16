The 75th Porterville Fair will kick off Wednesday, May 17 with this year's theme being “It's Udderly Delightful.” The fair will run each day through Sunday, May 21.
The fair has entertainment galore to fit every guest’s tastes. Those who enter the main gate will be welcomed by the cool sounds of steel drums of Music For Fairs Bill Harris and Stephanie Gudeman.
The Porterville Fair this week will also give those a chance to visit the Porterville Zoo — Noah’s Way Exotic Petting Zoo which also offers pony rides. A variety of exotic animals that love to interact with people. There will also be a Euro Bungee and Rock Wall.
Also throughout the fair there will be a Live Shark Encounter and Exhibit inside the Bank of the Sierra Expo Building in which those attending the fair will receive a chance to have an up close view and better undestanding of sharks along with seeing a diver dive in with the sharks.
In addition the fair will provide a chance to do some shopping with a variety of vendors.
In addition throughout the fair the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show that advanced to the live episodes of season 16 of America's Got Talent in 2021 will be featured. The adorable rescue dogs entertain with many tricks and high-flying antics, including juming into a giant pool of balls. A puppy meet and greet is held after the show.
Circus Luminescense, seatless electric unicycle riding jugglers, will be featured throughout the fair as well. Make sure to look for the beautiful presentation after dark as they will be all lit up while taking the show to another level.
Matt Holmes of Always Carving will put on his spectacular wood carving show on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. He will also have hand-crafted wooden treasures on display for sale.
Local FFA and 4-H members and students from several high school trades classes will have projects featured in the Ag Mechanics Show. A silent auction of the top Ag Mechanics projects will run from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday. All winning bids must be paid at the administration office immediately following the close of the auction.
The Greg Childress Porterville Breakfast Rotary Stage will be filled nightly with favorite local entertainers including Deenie’s Dance Workshop, Monache High School Stage Band, Dance Horizons, Porterville High School Studio Band, Sensations Baton & Dance Company, Spin Academy, and popular teen country singer Caiden Wallace.
The Porterville Eagles Club will again be providing their adult beverage booth.
Butler Amusements, the largest carnival provider in California, will again provide this year's carnival at the fair. Inversion, Vertigo, Turbo Speed, Welcome to My Nightmare, Jumping Jungle Fun House, the State Fair Slide and the Giant Wheel will just be a few of the attractions featured.
In addition the family friendly Kiddie Land will return. The rides at the fair can have more than 13,000 riders in the air or off the ground every hour, which means every dime spent on an unlimited ride wristband will be more than worth it.
One day Pay One Price (POP) ride wristbands are available throughout the community and at the fair office at the discounted rate of $30 through Wednesday, May 17 at noon. After that the wristbands will cost $35.
Of course the main reason for the fair are the daily and nightly livestocks shows featuring the animals of local FFA and 4-H students. And of course the culmination is the Jr. Livestock Auction that's held on Saturday morning.
“The Jr. Livestock Shows and Auction are a fundamental part of Porterville Fair and one of the biggest aspects of each exhibitor’s fair experience,” Livestock chairman John Corkins said. “Each young exhibitor demonstrates an incredible level of commitment, responsibility, and dedication to their project, which helps prepare them for the real world. Approximately $119.5 million in livestock sale money has been generated through the fair to our youth.”
Community support is key to every Jr. Livestock Auction. The 75th annual Jr. Livestock Auction will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21.
All net proceeds from the noon sale of the Heritage Animal raised and shown by Brenna Galloway will support the Livestock Department now that the Fair debt has been retired.
And of course there will be plenty of choices of food and treats at the fair from breakast to Mexican to pizza to Chinese to traditional fair favorites, which pretty much includes deep fried anything. Richard's Concessions will also service specialty coffees, lattes and regular coffees and handmade fudge will again be offered in the Bank of the Sierra Expo Building by Fazackerley's Fudge.
There will also be special days again at the fair. Thursday, May 18 will be Special Friends and Physics Day, Friday, May 19 will be Farm Day, Saturday, May 20 will be Auction Day and Sunday, May 21 will be Fiesta Day.
The Fair will be held at the Porterville Fairgrounds 2 miles west of Highway 65 on Teapot Dome.
Admission prices for the fair are $12 for adults, $7 for seniors, $7 for children 6-12, and 5 and under are free. For more information on the Porterville Fair go to PortervilleFair.com or call 781-6582.