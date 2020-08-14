The University of California, Merced recently completed a website for the promotion of the SCICON Field Station.
Researchers and postgraduate students from around the world now have access to information about the field station, allowing them to plan future research projects in the Sierra Nevada foothills.
The field station, which has been in planning and construction since 2018, was completed this spring. The final stage of the project was the installation of an ADA-approved restroom and shower facility and an outdoor shelter for meetings and meals. The station is located on land adjacent to SCICON’s Circle J-Norris Ranch field study site and features a prep lab and an upstairs apartment for visiting researchers.
The SCICON field station will provide researchers access to the foothills for studies on oak mortality, watersheds, and the importance of the foothill drainage and ecosystem to the entire valley.
“This is an exciting new chapter in the history of the field station,” said Tim Hire, Tulare County Superintendent of Schools. “We are closer than ever to hosting important environmental research and involving local secondary students in this work.”
The Circle J program and UC Merced have two events planned this year for local high school students. If pandemic restrictions are lifted, Circle J will offer its four-day Oak Forest Research and Restoration Internships beginning October 10 and June 8. For more information about the internships, contact Nancy Bruce at circlej@ocsnet.net.
To see the new SCICON Field Station website, visit scicon.ucmerced.edu.