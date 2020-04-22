Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, deputies from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) were called to the 800 Block of Page in Lindsay for an unresponsive two-year old who fell in a semi-filled pool.
The child was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
This case is currently under investigation by the Tulare County Violent Crimes Investigations Unit. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. Anonymous information about this crime can be reported via Tipnow email tcso@tipnow.net, text or voicemail at 559-725-4194, or download the Tipnow app for Android or Apple phones.