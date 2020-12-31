Two women accused of possession of drugs have been arrested.
Bianca Ortiz, 28 of Porterville, and Crystal Tanguma, 33 of Porterville, were arrested.
At about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, a Porterville Police Officer initiated a traffic enforcement stop in the 300 block of North Fourth Street for a traffic violation. During the course of the investigation, the driver, Tanguma, was determined to have been operating a motor vehicle while unlicensed as well as while under the influence of a controlled substance.
A passenger in the vehicle, Ortiz, was found to be in possession of a sizeable amount of methamphetamine, which further investigation revealed was for sales. The vehicle was searched in which drug paraphernalia and more illegal narcotics was found.
Tanguma was arrested for driving while under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, for which she was later cited and released. Ortiz was booked into the custody of the Tulare County Sheriff for possession of a controlled substance for sales and possession of drug paraphernalia.