Two women accused of assaulting another woman have been arrested.
Chessie Allen, 26, and Shannon Fields, 35, both of Porterville were arrested.
On Thursday, Porterville Police Officers responded to a residence in the sub-100 Block of North “H” Street regarding a physical altercation involving three female subjects. Upon arrival, Officers contacted Fields, Allen, and a third female subject who was determined to be the victim.
The victim reported Allen and Fields physically assaulted her by punching and kicking her as she was lying on the ground in front of the residence. The victim also reported she was kicked in the head during the altercation. The victim exhibited visible injuries that were consistent with a recent physical assault.
Fields and Allen were both arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon and booked at the South County Detention Facility.