Sierra View Medical Center has expanded visiting hours and is now allowing visitors to visit The Cafe at the hospital.
Two visitors can now also visit a patient in certain departments in alignment with new guidelines from the California Department of Public Health as of Thursday. As part of the hospital’s effort to bring comfort and convenience to patients and visitors alike, the hospital’s café is now welcoming visitors to enter the café and access the beverage cart so long as they return to patient rooms or designated areas. Visitor guidelines will continue to be modified based on recommendation from the CDPH and the Centers for Disease Control.
Community members visiting Sierra View Medical Center or any outpatient locations are asked to please observe the updated visitor policy and the wearing of masks also remains mandatory at vany Sierra View facility. The community may read the CDPH’s latest guidance by visiting https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CHCQ/LCP/Pages/AFL-20-38.aspx.
Visiting hours have expanded to 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. from the previous 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Patients and their families are welcome to discuss visitation outside of these hours, as needed. Hospital leadership will work with families to find the best way to welcome visitors.
Overnight visiting authorization may be granted depending on a patient’s needs and conversations with hospital leadership.
Pediatric patients may have both legal guardians stay upon request.
Two masked visitors are allowed for patients who aren't COVID-positive or who aren't experiencing COVID-like symptoms including patients in Telemetry, the Intensive Care Unit, Medical-Surgical (Med/Surg) and the Clinical Decision Unit departments. Masked visitors may rotate throughout the patient’s stay.
Two masked visitors are also allowed for surgery patients but only one masked visitor will generally be allowed in the pre-operative room. During surgery, masked visitors will be asked to leave the facilities and one masked visitor will be allowed to return to the recovery area to receive discharge instructions.
For Emergency Department patients, only one visitor may be approved to visit. For a full list of visiting guidelines by department, visit www.sierra-view.com/visitors.
Visitors must check in at the front desk of any location they're visiting and be screened. Visitors can expect to be asked screening questions and receive a temperature check.
Visitors must stay in designated areas only and may not congregate in lobbies or waiting rooms while visiting patients or carrying out any approved business within facilities. There are no exceptions.
Read the details of the guidance by visiting www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/guidance-for-face-coverings.aspx.
In what will likely be one of the most welcome changes for visitors, the café has made necessary accommodations in line with CDPH’s guidance to once again serve meals and snacks to hospital visitors.
“Food nourishes the soul as well as the body. Food brings people together. Food bonds families and promotes healing,” says Director of Food & Nutrition, Zaelin Stringham MS, RD. She and her team have set safe visiting guidelines to welcome visitors to the café and the hospitals beverage cart, Sierra Brew (Coffee Corner). Visitors can now once again enjoy hand-crafted lattes and other specialty drinks brewed by the hospital's own baristas.
If eating in patient rooms isn't possible, Stringham and her team have set aside designated tables in the café and in the hospitals courtyard.
To read the updated visitor guidelines visit sierra-view.com/visitors.