Brian Walker, 43 Year-Old Porterville Resident
Sandra Hurt, 68 Year-Old Porterville Resident
Summary:
On November 4, 2021 at approximately 6:20 a.m., Officers from the Porterville Police Department responded to the 300 block of North Conley Street regarding a suspicious vehicle in the area. Officers located the vehicle and contacted the occupants, who were identified as Brian Walker and Sandra Hurt.
Officers determined that Walker was on active Probation for drug sales and conducted a search of the vehicle pursuant to Walker’s Probation Terms. The search revealed Hurt and Walker to be in possession of several pipes used to smoke methamphetamine, as well as approximately ½ ounce of methamphetamine packaged for sales. Based on the circumstances of the investigation, Officers determined that Hurt and Walker conspired to possess and transport the methamphetamine for the purposes of sales.
Ultimately, Hurt was cited and released while Walker was booked at the South County Detention Facility on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine for Sales, Transportation of Methamphetamine, Conspiracy, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.