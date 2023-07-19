Two suspects were arrested in relation to possession of methamphetamine and cocaine, with one suspect accused of harboring the other as a fugitive.
Anthony Mayberry, 47, and Rafael Munoz, 49 both of Porterville, were arrested.
On Monday, Porterville Police Officers responded to an address located in the 900 block of West Morton Avenue to attempt contact with Mayberry. Mayberry was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant.
Upon arrival, Officers made contact with Munoz at the residence. During the contact with Munoz, he provided misleading information about the whereabouts of Mayberr, PPD stated. Munoz also attempted to conceal Mayberry inside the residence, but Mayberry was located by officers and taken into custody.
Mayberry was found to be in possession of approximately one pound of suspected methamphetamine and a small amount cocaine. Evidence was located which indicated Mayberry was in possession of the narcotics with the intent to distribute.
Mayberry was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, and his outstanding felony warrant.
Munoz was arrested for harboring a fugitive. He was also found to have an outstanding felony arrest warrant.
Both suspects were booked into the South County Detention Facility.