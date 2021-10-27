Two suspects accused of being involved in a road rage incident that led to a firearm being discharged have been arrested.
Roberto Govea, 31, and Lyndsey Smothers, 34, both of Porterville were arrested.
At about 8 p.m. Monday, Porterville Police Officers responded to a road rage incident that culminated with a firearm being discharged in the 1000 block of North Ellis Place, Porterville Police stated. Officers established a perimeter around the residence where the firearm was discharged and Detectives were summoned to the scene to assume the investigation.
During the investigation, Detectives learned the victim and the suspect were involved in a road rage incident starting near the Plainview area that continued into Porterville. Police stated Govea led the victim to his residence, where he made arrangements for his girlfriend, Smothers, to meet him in the driveway with a loaded firearm.
Once Govea arrived home, Smothers met him at the driveway and handed Govea a loaded pistol. Govea pointed the pistol at the victim, who began to drive away. Govea proceeded to fire one gunshot into the air before retreating into his residence, where he and other occupants later refused to answer the door for Officers.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence and contact was eventually made with Govea, who surrendered without incident. Detectives also contacted and detained Smothers and the remaining occupants of the residence. During a search of the residence, Detectives located the firearm believed to have been used in the incident, as well as a quantity of methamphetamine and additional evidence related to the investigation.
Govea was arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon; Discharge of a Firearm with Gross Negligence; Possession of Methamphetamine while Armed with a Firearm; and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime. Govea was booked at the South County Detention Facility, where his bail was set at $50,000.
Smothers was arrested for Conspiracy to Commit a Crime and Possession of Methamphetamine while Armed with a Firearm. Smothers was booked at the South County Detention Facility where her bail was set at $50,000.