Two suspects accused of having a BHO lab have been arrested.
David Martinez Perez, 32, and Deidra Nicole Parker, 42, both of Porterville, have been arrested.
Shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, Porterville Police Detectives initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle for several vehicle code violations in the area of Cottage Street and Henderson Avenue. After the vehicle yielded, the front passenger, identified as Parker, exited while the driver sped away. Parker was detained pending further investigations while other Detectives followed for the suspect vehicle for a short distance before it became inoperable after striking a curb.
The driver, later identified as Perez, fled the scene on foot and a perimeter was established and a search was conducted utilizing a Porterville Police K-9. Perez was tracked down by the K-9 and found hiding inside a garage at a neighboring residence. Perez was identified as an active criminal street gang member who was also determined to be a Parolee at large and had an active felony warrant for his arrest.
During a subsequent search of the suspect vehicle, Detectives located evidence of a BHO lab and authored a search warrant for the residence belonging to Parker and Perez.
At the conclusion of the investigation, Perez was arrested and booked at the Tulare County South County Detention Facility for Felony Evading; Manufacturing a Controlled Substance; Resisting Arrest; Parole Hold; and for a Felony Warrant. He's being held without bail.
Parker was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility for Manufacturing a Controlled Substance. She's being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation or any other criminal street gang activity are encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.