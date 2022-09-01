Two people were killed in a traffic collision that happened at about 9 a.m. Thursday morning on Highway 190 in the Success Lake area.
The California Highway Patrol reported two people were killed in a two-vehicle head-on crash. The collision happened on Highway 190 near Pleasant Oak Drive.
CHP reported one vehicle was on its roof and there were car parts all over the road.
Highway 190 between Pleasant Oak Drive and Success Valley Drive was closed and was expected to be closed for most of the rest of the day.