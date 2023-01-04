Two people accused of trying to cash fraudulent checks have been arrested.
Amonte Porter, 36, and Andrew Juarez, 38 both of Fresno, were arrested.
At about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Porterville Police Officers responded to a local bank Porterville regarding subjects attempting to cash fraudulent checks. Officers arrived and contacted Porter and Juarez.
During the investigation it was learned Porter and Juarez were participating in a check fraud ring and had been attempting to cash approximately $9,000 in fraudulent checks. Officers were also notified of similar fraud crimes that have occurred throughout the area.
Porter and Juarez were both booked at the South County Detention Facility for Check Fraud, Identify Theft, and Conspiracy. Both are being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.